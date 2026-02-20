Azerbaijani oil price approaches $73
Energy
- 20 February, 2026
- 10:03
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.83, or 2.58%, to $72.78 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.76 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.84 or 2.69%, amounting to $70.13.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
