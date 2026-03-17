Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027

    Individual sports
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:26
    Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027

    Yevlakh has been selected as Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027.

    According to Report, presentations from candidate cities were held during a meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

    Following the vote, Yevlakh was awarded the status. Over the course of the year, the city is set to host a variety of sporting events.

    sports capital Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Yevlax 2027-ci il üçün Azərbaycanın "İdman Paytaxtı" seçilib
    Евлах выбран "Спортивной столицей" Азербайджана на 2027 год

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