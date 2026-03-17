Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027
Individual sports
- 17 March, 2026
- 16:26
Yevlakh has been selected as Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027.
According to Report, presentations from candidate cities were held during a meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Following the vote, Yevlakh was awarded the status. Over the course of the year, the city is set to host a variety of sporting events.
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