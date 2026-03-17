Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iraq in talks with Iran on tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 15:21
    Iraq in talks with Iran on tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Iraq has begun talks with Iran on securing passage for some of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to Report, citing TradeWinds, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani al-Sawad said the discussions focus on allowing Iraqi oil tankers to transit the key waterway.

    "We are negotiating with Iran to permit the passage of some Iraqi oil tankers," the minister said.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    Bağdad Tehranla İraq gəmilərinin Hörmüz boğazından keçməsini müzakirə edir
    Багдад обсуждает с Тегераном возможность прохода иракских судов через Ормузский пролив

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