Iraq in talks with Iran on tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz
Energy
- 17 March, 2026
- 15:21
Iraq has begun talks with Iran on securing passage for some of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Report, citing TradeWinds, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani al-Sawad said the discussions focus on allowing Iraqi oil tankers to transit the key waterway.
"We are negotiating with Iran to permit the passage of some Iraqi oil tankers," the minister said.
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