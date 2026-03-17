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    Azerbaijan cuts salami imports

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 15:19
    Azerbaijan cuts salami imports

    Azerbaijan imported 309 tons of salami worth $1 million in January 2026, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

    The import value decreased by 2%, while volume dropped by 30% year-on-year.

    During the reporting period, imports from Russia totaled $599,000, down 31%, with volumes falling 46% to 225 tons. Imports from Belarus increased to $173,000, up 65%, with volume rising 75% to 35 tons.

    Meanwhile, shipments from Türkiye surged to $163,000, growing 3.7 times, with volume increasing 4.3 times to 29.7 tons. Imports from Germany rose sharply to $87,500, up 22 times, with volumes expanding 73 times to 19.3 tons. Purchases from Italy totaled $4,000, down 4%, while volume increased 70% to 0.34 tons.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 6,000 tons of salami overall, with 83% of the total coming from Russia.

    Salami imports State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Almaniyadan kolbasa tədarükünü 73 dəfə artırıb

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