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    EU to provide support for restoration of Druzhba pipeline

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 15:39
    EU to provide support for restoration of Druzhba pipeline

    Ukraine has accepted the EU's offer regarding technical support and funding for the restoration of the Druzhba pipeline, which was hit by Russian strikes on January 27, according to a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, Report informs.

    "Following the renewed Russian strikes on January 27 on the Druzhba pipeline, leading to the interruption of crude oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council have engaged in intense discussions with member states and Ukraine at all levels to restore the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia," reads the statement.

    European experts are available immediately to restore the pipeline.

    "Our priority is to ensure energy security for all European citizens. In this sense, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council will continue to work with the concerned parties on alternative routes for the transit of non-Russian crude oil to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe," reads the statement.

    European Union António Costa Ursula von der Leyen Druzhba pipeline
    Aİ "Drujba" neft kəmərinin bərpasına dəstək göstərəcək
    ЕС окажет поддержку в восстановлении нефтепровода "Дружба"

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