Azerbaijan sees nearly $2B surplus in transport services balance
Finance
- 17 March, 2026
- 14:55
In 2025, the value of Azerbaijan's transport services turnover reached $5.383 billion, marking a 6.8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Last year, transport services exports totaled about $3.654 billion (up 15.4% YoY), exceeding imports worth approximately $1.728 billion (down 7.8% YoY). As a result, a surplus of almost $1.926 billion was recorded in the transport services balance - an increase of 49.1%.
Of the total $5.3 billion in transport services, 67.9% was generated from non‑residents using Azerbaijan's transport services.
Latest News
15:39
EU to provide support for restoration of Druzhba pipelineOther countries
15:36
Korea thanks Azerbaijan for help evacuating Koreans from IranForeign policy
15:21
Iraq in talks with Iran on tanker passage through Strait of HormuzEnergy
15:19
Azerbaijan cuts salami importsBusiness
15:16
Iran envoy rejects claims Khamenei is in Russia for treatmentRegion
14:55
Azerbaijan sees nearly $2B surplus in transport services balanceFinance
14:51
Chinese firms resume purchases of Russian oil after four-month pauseEnergy
14:45
Photo
Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to HorovluDomestic policy
14:41