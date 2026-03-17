Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan sees nearly $2B surplus in transport services balance

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:55
    Azerbaijan sees nearly $2B surplus in transport services balance

    In 2025, the value of Azerbaijan's transport services turnover reached $5.383 billion, marking a 6.8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Last year, transport services exports totaled about $3.654 billion (up 15.4% YoY), exceeding imports worth approximately $1.728 billion (down 7.8% YoY). As a result, a surplus of almost $1.926 billion was recorded in the transport services balance - an increase of 49.1%.

    Of the total $5.3 billion in transport services, 67.9% was generated from non‑residents using Azerbaijan's transport services.

    Central Bank
    Azərbaycanın nəqliyyat xidmətləri balansında ötən il 2 milyard dollara yaxın profisit yaranıb
    В балансе транспортных услуг Азербайджана в 2025г образовался профицит около $2 млрд

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