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    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 12:41
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Citing the ministry"s press service, Report presents the video:

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    weekly summary Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
    Video
    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin həftəlik icmalı yayımlanıb
    Video
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор

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