Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar: Iran to restore most energy facilities within months
Region
- 12 April, 2026
- 13:05
Iran expects to restore most oil refining facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes within one to two months, bringing capacity back to 70–80%, Deputy Oil Minister Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar told the Student News Network (SNN), Report informs.
"At most of the damaged refining sites, we will be able to return to 70–80% of previous capacity within one to two months, and later, in the medium to long term, we can recover to 100% capacity," he said.
Azimifar added that the refinery on Lavan Island will be restored soon, with partial operations expected to resume within 10 days.
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