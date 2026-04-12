Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar: Iran to restore most energy facilities within months

    Region
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 13:05
    Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar: Iran to restore most energy facilities within months

    Iran expects to restore most oil refining facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes within one to two months, bringing capacity back to 70–80%, Deputy Oil Minister Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar told the Student News Network (SNN), Report informs.

    "At most of the damaged refining sites, we will be able to return to 70–80% of previous capacity within one to two months, and later, in the medium to long term, we can recover to 100% capacity," he said.

    Azimifar added that the refinery on Lavan Island will be restored soon, with partial operations expected to resume within 10 days.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Oil production Iran
    İranın Neft Nazirliyi: Enerji obyektlərinin böyük hissəsi bərpa ediləcək
    Замминистра нефти: Иран восстановит большую часть энергообъектов за пару месяцев

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