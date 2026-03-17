Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

The national leader of the Turkmen people, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, said in an interview with Report.

"The national leader of the Turkmen people, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is expected to participate in the forum. His visit will underscore Turkmenistan's commitment to active participation in the international dialogue on sustainable urban development," he said.

The ambassador noted that WUF13 will be a significant milestone in advancing the global sustainable urban development agenda and strengthening international cooperation in modern urban planning.

"In Turkmenistan, housing construction and modernization, as well as the creation of comfortable living conditions for the population, are a priority. A key focus of the state's urban development policy is the creation of a favorable, modern, and safe urban environment. The country's capital, Ashgabat, and the city of Arkadag, which demonstrate dynamic development and a comprehensive approach to urban infrastructure planning, are vivid examples of this approach," he added.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17-22, 2026.