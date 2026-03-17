Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:17
    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    The national leader of the Turkmen people, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, said in an interview with Report.

    "The national leader of the Turkmen people, chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is expected to participate in the forum. His visit will underscore Turkmenistan's commitment to active participation in the international dialogue on sustainable urban development," he said.

    The ambassador noted that WUF13 will be a significant milestone in advancing the global sustainable urban development agenda and strengthening international cooperation in modern urban planning.

    "In Turkmenistan, housing construction and modernization, as well as the creation of comfortable living conditions for the population, are a priority. A key focus of the state's urban development policy is the creation of a favorable, modern, and safe urban environment. The country's capital, Ashgabat, and the city of Arkadag, which demonstrate dynamic development and a comprehensive approach to urban infrastructure planning, are vivid examples of this approach," he added.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17-22, 2026.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
    Qurbanqulu Berdiməhəmmədov Azərbaycanda WUF13-də iştirak edəcək
    Гурбангулы Бердымухамедов примет участие на WUF13 в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    17:16

    Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

    Region
    16:59

    Moldova summons Russian Ambassador after strike on Ukraine's Dniester HPP

    Other countries
    16:47

    Ukrainian MP: Those unready to serve as MP should aid the country in other ways

    Other countries
    16:42

    Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026

    Individual sports
    16:41

    Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    European Commission allocates nearly 190M euros to Moldova

    Other countries
    16:26

    Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027

    Individual sports
    16:17

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:00
    Photo

    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Ecology
    All News Feed