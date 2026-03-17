Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran envoy rejects claims Khamenei is in Russia for treatment

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 15:16
    Iran envoy rejects claims Khamenei is in Russia for treatment

    Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has denied reports that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in Russia for medical treatment.

    According to Report, citing Russian media, earlier reports claimed that Khamenei had been secretly transported to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft due to health concerns and security reasons.

    Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranın Moskvadakı səfiri Müctəba Xameneinin Rusiyada müalicə aldığını təkzib edib
    Посол Ирана в Москве опроверг пребывание Моджтабы Хаменеи в РФ на лечении

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