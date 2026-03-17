Iran envoy rejects claims Khamenei is in Russia for treatment
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 15:16
Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has denied reports that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in Russia for medical treatment.
According to Report, citing Russian media, earlier reports claimed that Khamenei had been secretly transported to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft due to health concerns and security reasons.
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