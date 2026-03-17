IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

Tree-planting actions within the spring season of the Green Marathon mass tree-planting campaign, implemented on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, were organized in the Tovuz and Goranboy districts, Report informs.

A total of more than 2,000 trees were planted with the participation of volunteers of the IDEA Public Association.

The planted trees included species such as Arizona cypress, linden, oak, ash, Eldar pine, and evergreen cypress.

The main goal of the National Greening Marathon (Green Marathon), implemented jointly by the IDEA Public Association and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to widen green areas, promote the tradition of tree planting, contribute to environmental protection, enrich Azerbaijan's flora biodiversity, and raise awareness about the preservation of green spaces.

Within the framework of the Green Marathon, it is planned to plant a total of nearly 2 million trees across the country during the tree-planting campaigns covering the autumn planting season of last year and the spring planting season of 2026.