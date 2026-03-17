Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Ecology
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:00
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Tree-planting actions within the spring season of the Green Marathon mass tree-planting campaign, implemented on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, were organized in the Tovuz and Goranboy districts, Report informs.

    A total of more than 2,000 trees were planted with the participation of volunteers of the IDEA Public Association.

    The planted trees included species such as Arizona cypress, linden, oak, ash, Eldar pine, and evergreen cypress.

    The main goal of the National Greening Marathon (Green Marathon), implemented jointly by the IDEA Public Association and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to widen green areas, promote the tradition of tree planting, contribute to environmental protection, enrich Azerbaijan's flora biodiversity, and raise awareness about the preservation of green spaces.

    Within the framework of the Green Marathon, it is planned to plant a total of nearly 2 million trees across the country during the tree-planting campaigns covering the autumn planting season of last year and the spring planting season of 2026.

    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy
    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva
    Photo
    IDEA Tovuz və Goranboyda kütləvi ağacəkmə aksiyası təşkil edib
    Photo
    IDEA организовала акцию по посадке деревьев в Товузе и Геранбое

    Latest News

    17:16

    Pashinyan convenes Security Council meeting again

    Region
    16:59

    Moldova summons Russian Ambassador after strike on Ukraine's Dniester HPP

    Other countries
    16:47

    Ukrainian MP: Those unready to serve as MP should aid the country in other ways

    Other countries
    16:42

    Five athletes named Azerbaijan's sports ambassadors for 2026

    Individual sports
    16:41

    Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    European Commission allocates nearly 190M euros to Moldova

    Other countries
    16:26

    Yevlakh named Azerbaijan's Sports Capital for 2027

    Individual sports
    16:17

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to participate in WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:00
    Photo

    IDEA organizes mass tree planting campaign in Tovuz and Goranboy

    Ecology
    All News Feed