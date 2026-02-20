Sharif credits Trump for easing India-Pakistan tensions

The effective intervention of US President Donald Trump led to a resolution of the conflict between India and Pakistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington, Report informs.

He noted that this saved the lives of tens of thousands of people:

"You are the savior of South Asia. We believe that the ceasefire should be long-term so that the recovery process can be accelerated."

The prime minister said he believes that a long-term and just solution to the Palestinian issue would be achieved:

"Long-term peace and security in Gaza will remain solely Donald Trump's legacy."