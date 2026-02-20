Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Sharif credits Trump for easing India-Pakistan tensions

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 10:05
    Sharif credits Trump for easing India-Pakistan tensions

    The effective intervention of US President Donald Trump led to a resolution of the conflict between India and Pakistan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington, Report informs.

    He noted that this saved the lives of tens of thousands of people:

    "You are the savior of South Asia. We believe that the ceasefire should be long-term so that the recovery process can be accelerated."

    The prime minister said he believes that a long-term and just solution to the Palestinian issue would be achieved:

    "Long-term peace and security in Gaza will remain solely Donald Trump's legacy."

    Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif Board of Peace Pakistan conflict India
    Şahbaz Şərif Trampa: Cənub Şərqi Asiyanın xilaskarısınız
    Шахбаз Шариф: Конфликт между Пакистаном и Индией урегулирован благодаря Трампу

    Latest News

    10:55
    Photo

    Baku hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges

    Domestic policy
    10:51

    IMF forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP aligns with 2026 government outlook

    Finance
    10:34

    6 firefighters killed as fire truck plunges off cliff in Central China

    Other countries
    10:33

    IMF forecasts Azerbaijan reserves at $85B in 2026

    Finance
    10:16

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth to stabilize at around 2.5% in medium term

    Finance
    10:05

    Sharif credits Trump for easing India-Pakistan tensions

    Foreign policy
    10:03

    Azerbaijani oil price approaches $73

    Energy
    09:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed