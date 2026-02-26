34 years pass since Khojaly genocide

Today is the 34th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan's Khojaly city by the Armenian armed forces with the participation of Russia's 366th Motor Rifle Regiment, Report informs.

Also, 34 years have passed since the Khojaly genocide.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian military units, with the assistance of Russia's 366th Motor Rifle Regiment, attacked the city of Khojaly. About 2,500 residents of the city moved in the direction of Aghdam in an attempt to escape. Armenian forces opened fire on the civilians.

The massacre committed by Armenian aggressors against the Azerbaijani people claimed the lives of 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly persons. A total of 1,275 civilians were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown. Another 475 people were injured and left disabled. Eight families were completely annihilated. Twenty-five children lost both parents, while 130 children lost one parent.

In 1994, at the initiative of Azerbaijan's President Heydar Aliyev, the Milli Majlis adopted a special resolution "On February 26 – Khojaly Genocide Day." The document detailed the causes of the tragedy and identified those responsible.

A monument titled "Mother's Cry" was erected in the Khatai district of Baku in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also conducts systematic and consistent activities aimed at informing the world about the facts of the Khojaly genocide. With the Foundation's support and organization, actions, a series of events, exhibitions, and commemorative ceremonies are held in a number of countries within the framework of a special project dedicated to the genocide.

The effectiveness of the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Foundation and General Coordinator for Intercultural Dialogue of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum, increases year by year. The purpose of events held within the campaign is to ensure a legal and political assessment of the crime committed in Khojaly and to achieve international recognition of the Khojaly genocide. It is no coincidence that in January 2012, at the 7th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States held in Palembang, Indonesia, parliamentary representatives from 51 countries adopted a relevant resolution recognizing the Khojaly tragedy as genocide at the international level.

The international information campaign "Justice for Khojaly!" is currently being successfully implemented in dozens of countries around the world and is aimed at moral as well as political and legal recognition of the tragedy. At present, the parliaments of Pakistan, Mexico, the Czech Republic, Colombia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and other countries have recognized the Khojaly tragedy as genocide and as an act of crime against Azerbaijan. In addition, the Khojaly genocide has also been recognized by the legislative bodies of dozens of U.S. states.

Taking into account the significance of the internationally conducted "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order dated February 13, 2014, on measures related to the implementation of the campaign.

Thanks to the heroism of the victorious Azerbaijani Army, the blood of the Khojaly martyrs did not remain unavenged. During the 44-day war, Azerbaijan's heroic Army, which demonstrated unparalleled bravery under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, avenged the victims of the Khojaly tragedy as well. The city of Khojaly was cleared of separatists on September 19–20, 2023, as a result of local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh. On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly, along with Aghdara, Asgaran, Khojavand, and Khankandi.

As many as 144 families (651 people) have already settled in the city of Khojaly. In total, 950 families (3,916 people) have returned to their native lands across the Khojaly district (one city and seven villages).