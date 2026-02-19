Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli awarded United Kingdom's honorary distinction

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 16:46
    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli awarded United Kingdom's honorary distinction

    For the first time, two citizens of Azerbaijan have been awarded the United Kingdom's honorary distinction, Embassy of the United Kingdom in Baku said in a post on social media.

    According to Report, the embassy noted that Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's Vice President for the Caspian Region, received the honorary award for his services in developing UK–Azerbaijan relations. It emphasized that Aslanbayli contributed to generating positive economic, social, and cultural impact in Azerbaijan by building partnerships within BP.

    The diplomatic mission also reported that Nargiz Hajiyeva, Director of the British Council in Azerbaijan, was awarded the UK honorary distinction for her services in the field of education and for strengthening UK–Azerbaijan relations.

    The embassy highlighted that her work at the British Council made an important contribution to creating educational and exchange opportunities that will benefit both countries for generations. The diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to both for their valuable contribution to strengthening the Azerbaijan–UK partnership, and congratulated them on this significant achievement.

    Bəxtiyar Aslanbəyli Britaniya Imperiyası Ordeninin fəxri tituluna layiq görülüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Бахтияр Асланбейли удостоен почетного звания офицера Превосходнейшего ордена Британской империи

