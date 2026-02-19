Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    EC okays SOCAR's acquisition of Italiana Petroli

    Energy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 15:58
    EC okays SOCAR's acquisition of Italiana Petroli

    The European Commission has approved the acquisition by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) of a 99.82% stake in Italiana Petroli (IP) from API Holding, Report informs referring to the Commission.

    The transaction primarily concerns the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, the EC stated.

    The European Commission noted that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position it will have as a result, and therefore, the review was carried out under the simplified merger procedure.

    Italiana Petroli is one of Italy's biggest integrated downstream platforms. The company owns thousands of filling stations across the country, two refineries with an annual capacity of approximately 10 million tons, and is also involved in the sale of bitumen, aviation fuel, and lubricants, with a nationwide logistics network.

    The agreement to purchase 99.82% of Italiana Petroli shares between SOCAR and API Holding was signed on September 23, 2025.

    This acquisition is an important step in expanding SOCAR's presence in the European energy market and will also contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan's economic and energy cooperation with Italy, as well as energy security and sustainable development in Europe.

    European Commission Italiana Petroli S.p.A SOCAR
    Avropa Komissiyası SOCAR-ın "Italiana Petroli"nin səhmlərini almasını təsdiqləyib
    ЕК одобрила приобретение SOCAR итальянской Italiana Petroli

    Latest News

    16:31

    Azerbaijan exports over 24,000 tons of crude oil to Greece

    Energy
    16:16

    Ombudsperson comments on Amnesty International's statement on Ruben Vardanyan

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    EC okays SOCAR's acquisition of Italiana Petroli

    Energy
    15:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cultural cooperation prospects

    Foreign policy
    15:43

    Marie-Line Sakilia: Issue of colonial legacy can no longer be ignored today

    Foreign policy
    15:29

    Baku, Tokyo discuss prospects for economic cooperation

    Business
    15:22

    Azerbaijan drafts new state standards for halal tourism

    Business
    15:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at international tourism fair in Serbia

    Tourism
    15:13

    Belarus and Azerbaijan discuss joint projects in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    All News Feed