Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan exports over 24,000 tons of crude oil to Greece

    Energy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijan exports over 24,000 tons of crude oil to Greece

    In January 2025, Azerbaijan exported 24,426 tons of crude oil worth $11.57 million to Greece, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Compared to January 2025, the volume of crude oil exports to Greece decreased by 3.9 times, while the value declined by 4.5 times.

    Crude oil exported to Greece accounted for 0.92% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In January, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 2,642,930 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, worth $1.24 billion.

    During the reporting month, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations totaling $3.54 billion. Of this amount, $2.24 billion accounted for exports, while $1.3 billion represented imports.

    Azerbaijan Greece crude oil exports
    Yunanıstan yanvarda Azərbaycandan 24 mindən çox xam neft alıb

    Latest News

    18:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Language & Culture Center opened at Pakistani university

    Education and science
    17:53

    Hungary may halt electricity and natural gas deliveries to Ukraine

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Declaration adopted at international conference on neocolonialism in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:37

    Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia by 54%

    Business
    17:09

    El Anouni: Peace agreements on Ukraine won't work without EU support

    Other countries
    16:59

    Azerbaijan's apple export revenues surge by nearly 20%

    AIC
    16:49

    Serbia strengthens position in global tourism market

    Tourism
    16:46

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli awarded United Kingdom's honorary distinction

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    King Charles shares 'deep concern' after Andrew arrest

    Other countries
    All News Feed