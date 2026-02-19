Azerbaijan exports over 24,000 tons of crude oil to Greece
Energy
- 19 February, 2026
- 16:31
In January 2025, Azerbaijan exported 24,426 tons of crude oil worth $11.57 million to Greece, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
Compared to January 2025, the volume of crude oil exports to Greece decreased by 3.9 times, while the value declined by 4.5 times.
Crude oil exported to Greece accounted for 0.92% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
In January, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 2,642,930 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, worth $1.24 billion.
During the reporting month, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations totaling $3.54 billion. Of this amount, $2.24 billion accounted for exports, while $1.3 billion represented imports.
