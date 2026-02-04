Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of Cooperation

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

According to Report, the federations will work together to promote the development of water sports in the country.

Within the framework of cooperation, joint competitions will be organized, and talented young people interested in swimming will be encouraged to take part in swimming and triathlon.

Support will also be provided to create an accessible and healthy environment for practicing these sports. Another priority will be involving local and international experts in training programs to enhance athletes" skills.

The memorandum was signed by ASF Secretary General Ogtay Atayev and ATF Secretary General Seymur Huseynov.