Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of Cooperation

    Individual sports
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 14:49
    Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of Cooperation

    The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

    According to Report, the federations will work together to promote the development of water sports in the country.

    Within the framework of cooperation, joint competitions will be organized, and talented young people interested in swimming will be encouraged to take part in swimming and triathlon.

    Support will also be provided to create an accessible and healthy environment for practicing these sports. Another priority will be involving local and international experts in training programs to enhance athletes" skills.

    The memorandum was signed by ASF Secretary General Ogtay Atayev and ATF Secretary General Seymur Huseynov.

    Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation memorandum of cooperation
    Azərbaycanın iki federasiyası arasında əməkdaşlıq haqqında Memorandum imzalanıb

    Latest News

    15:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's investment opportunities showcased in Türkiye's Mediterranean region

    Business
    15:20

    Train carrying Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    15:14

    Armenia's new constitution will keep parliamentary system

    Region
    15:07

    Kremlin denies Macron's statements about preparing for talks with Putin

    Other countries
    14:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and IMF discuss cooperation and future priorities

    Finance
    14:49

    Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of Cooperation

    Individual sports
    14:36

    ADY: Comprehensive control measures taken amid unstable weather

    Infrastructure
    14:13

    CBA: Number of unique bank depositors in Azerbaijan reaches almost 200,000

    Finance
    14:13

    Deputy minister: Future of Czech-Azerbaijani relations lies in renewables, smart cities, infrastructure - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed