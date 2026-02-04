Trump, XI mull 'many important subjects' in a pone call
Other countries
- 04 February, 2026
- 20:46
US President Donald Trump said he had "an excellent telephone conversation" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Report informs.
"It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The subjects included trade, military, Trump's April trip to China, Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, the current situation with Iran, etc.
He stressed that the relationship with China, and "my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."
"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency, having to do with President Xi and the People's Republic of China!" Trump wrote.
Latest News
20:59
EU envoys agree details of 90 billion euro loan for UkraineOther countries
20:55
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATED 2Foreign policy
20:46
Trump, XI mull 'many important subjects' in a pone callOther countries
20:36
Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperationForeign policy
20:32
President Erdogan: All external interventions in Iran pose significant risksOther
20:17
Photo
SOCAR Capital wins international award for green bond issuanceEnergy
20:04
Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross officialOther countries
19:59
Photo
WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in AzerbaijanInfrastructure
19:49