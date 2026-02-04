Trump, XI mull 'many important subjects' in a pone call

US President Donald Trump said he had "an excellent telephone conversation" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Report informs.

"It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The subjects included trade, military, Trump's April trip to China, Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, the current situation with Iran, etc.

He stressed that the relationship with China, and "my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way."

"I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency, having to do with President Xi and the People's Republic of China!" Trump wrote.