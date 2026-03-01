Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran names leaders to govern the country after Khamenei's death

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 09:26
    Iran names leaders to govern the country after Khamenei's death

    Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, as well as an unnamed member of the Guardian Council, will assume responsibility for governing the country during the transitional period, said Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Report informs via Iranian media.

    However, Mokhber did not specify how long this transitional period would last or what exact powers these individuals would hold.

    Iran's State News Agency has confirmed that Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

