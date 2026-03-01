Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIAL

    • 01 March, 2026
    Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIAL

    Iran's supreme religious leader Ali Khamenei has been killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks, Iran's State News Agency (IRNA) said, Report informs.

    The Tasnim news agency wrote that Khamenei was "martyred in the early hours of Saturday morning at his workplace."

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced Khamenei's death.

    İran ali dini lider Əli Xameneinin ölümünü təsdiqləyib - RƏSMİ
    В Иране официально подтвердили смерть верховного лидера Али Хаменеи

