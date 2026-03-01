Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIAL
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 09:03
Iran's supreme religious leader Ali Khamenei has been killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks, Iran's State News Agency (IRNA) said, Report informs.
The Tasnim news agency wrote that Khamenei was "martyred in the early hours of Saturday morning at his workplace."
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced Khamenei's death.
Latest News
10:26
Senior Iranian intelligence official killed in airstrikeRegion
10:07
IRGC strikes up to 30 US, Israeli targets in sixth wave of attacksOther countries
10:02
Tokayev sends solidarity letters to Gulf leaders amid crisisRegion
09:58
Kazakhstan urges its citizens to leave Iran via AzerbaijanRegion
09:38
Iran declares 40-day mourning after Khamenei's deathRegion
09:26
Iran names leaders to govern the country after Khamenei's deathRegion
09:16
IRIB: IRGC Chief Commander Pakpour killedRegion
09:03
Iran confirms death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - OFFICIALRegion
00:44
Photo