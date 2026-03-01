Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IRIB: IRGC Chief Commander Pakpour killed

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 09:16
    IRIB: IRGC Chief Commander Pakpour killed

    Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC/SEPAH), has been killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes, Report informs, citing Iran's State Television (IRIB).

    According to IRIB, Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iran's supreme religious leader, was also killed during the attacks. Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has already been appointed to replace Pakpour.

    The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, carrying out airstrikes on Iranian cities. Iran responded by launching missiles at Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked the Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace.

