Oil prices rise 10%
Energy
- 02 March, 2026
- 13:16
Global oil prices rebounded by 10% in the first trading of spring, following some stabilization on news of a strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of May Brent crude oil futures was $80.05 per barrel. April WTI crude oil futures rose 9.06% to $73.09.
