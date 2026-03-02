Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 13:16
    Oil prices rise 10%

    Global oil prices rebounded by 10% in the first trading of spring, following some stabilization on news of a strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of May Brent crude oil futures was $80.05 per barrel. April WTI crude oil futures rose 9.06% to $73.09.

    oil prices Saudi Aramco WTI Crude
    Neft 10 % bahalaşıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Цены на нефть подорожали на 10% - ОБНОВЛЕНО

