Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Araghchi, Mirzoyan mull escalation in Middle East

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 14:08
    Araghchi, Mirzoyan mull escalation in Middle East

    Iranian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Ararat Mirzoyan have held a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Iranian Embassy in Armenia.

    The Armenian minister stated Yerevan's readiness to provide any humanitarian aid and expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, emphasized that the country is in a state of full-scale war and will continue to defend itself.

    Iran Armenia Middle East
    Ermənistan İrana humanitar yardım təklif edib
    Арагчи и Мирзоян обсудили эскалацию на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    15:40

    Sirens sound at UK's Akrotiri airbase on Cyprus, Cypriot state TV says

    Other countries
    15:36

    Chevron suspends production at Israel's Leviathan fiel

    Energy
    15:30

    Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrike

    Other countries
    15:28

    MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

    Other countries
    15:16

    UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from Iran

    Other countries
    15:06

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan mull escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Cyprus cancels EU meeting after drone attack

    Other countries
    14:53

    Azerbaijan-EU trade drops 32% in January

    Business
    All News Feed