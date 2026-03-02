Araghchi, Mirzoyan mull escalation in Middle East
02 March, 2026
- 14:08
Iranian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Ararat Mirzoyan have held a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Iranian Embassy in Armenia.
The Armenian minister stated Yerevan's readiness to provide any humanitarian aid and expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, emphasized that the country is in a state of full-scale war and will continue to defend itself.
