Chevron suspends production at Israel's Leviathan fiel
Energy
- 02 March, 2026
- 15:36
American oil company Chevron has suspended production at Israel's Leviathan gas field, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
This decision was made in response to a corresponding order from the Israeli Ministry of Energy.
A spokesperson for Chevron, which also operates the Tamar gas field offshore Israel, stated that the security of its facilities is fully ensured.
