    Energy
    American oil company Chevron has suspended production at Israel's Leviathan gas field, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    This decision was made in response to a corresponding order from the Israeli Ministry of Energy.

    A spokesperson for Chevron, which also operates the Tamar gas field offshore Israel, stated that the security of its facilities is fully ensured.

    Chevron Israel Energy Ministry
