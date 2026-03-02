Von der Leyen: EU should be prepared for consequences of Middle East escalation

The EU should make every effort to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East and prevent further escalation of the conflict, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels, Report informs.

She emphasized that the situation in the Middle East remains volatile and deeply concerning.

"In recent hours, we have witnessed numerous attacks, including a drone strike on a British airbase in Cyprus and a Saudi Aramco oil facility. I condemn in the strongest possible terms these reckless and indiscriminate attacks by Iran and its allies against sovereign territories in the region," von der Leyen said, reiterating her call for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

She added that the situation surrounding Iran and the impact on the energy sector, including nuclear energy, as well as on transport, migration, and security, will be discussed at a meeting of the EC Board this afternoon.

The European Union should be prepared for the consequences of these events, she said.