Azerbaijan says development cannot be sustained without traditional energy

It must be recognized that, in the immediate term, development cannot be sustained without traditional energy sources, Elvin Ashrafzada, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, said in a statement during the general discussion of item 17 at the UN General Assembly's Second Committee, Report informs.

The statement highlighted that addressing climate change requires strengthened international cooperation, adequate and predictable financing, technology transfer and capacity-building for developing countries.

"As host country and COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan worked to secure ambitious and balanced outcomes while ensuring that all countries' voices were heard. Key achievements included tripling the global climate finance goal, operationalizing Article 6 carbon-market mechanisms, and advancing the arrangements of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage.

Our commitment to climate action has continued beyond COP29. Last month, Baku hosted the UNFCCC Climate Week for the first time to advance practical solutions and accelerate the implementation of climate commitments," reads the statement.

It was also noted that, looking ahead to COP31, Azerbaijan fully supports the leadership of Türkiye and Australia and will continue working with all partners to build on the progress achieved in Baku and Belém and deliver tangible outcomes in Antalya.

"While remaining firmly committed to our climate goals, we must recognize that, in the immediate term, development cannot be sustained without traditional energy sources."

According to the statement, Azerbaijan believes that energy security, affordability and sustainability must be pursued together. As global energy demand continues to grow, the transition should be practical, inclusive and responsive to different national circumstances. Renewable energy development must go hand in hand with investment in resilient electricity grids, modern transmission systems and energy storage.

"Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its role as a reliable energy partner, using energy connectivity to link regions, markets and economies, while advancing sustainable development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals for all," the statement concluded.