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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly upgraded its forecasts for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2026 and 2027.

According to Report, citing the IMF's October outlook, Azerbaijan's current account surplus is now expected to reach 11.3% of GDP in 2026 and 9.8% of GDP in 2027.

In its previous forecast released in May, the IMF had projected the country's current account surplus at 9.7% of GDP in 2026 and 5.4% of GDP in 2027.

Based on the results of the first half of 2026, Azerbaijan's current account surplus was estimated at $4.738 billion, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP.

The IMF's May forecast had anticipated that the current account surplus would increase to $7.572 billion in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in May projected the current account surplus at $5.5 billion for 2026 and $4.4 billion for 2027.

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's current account surplus at 10.9% of GDP in 2026 and 6.2% of GDP in 2027.