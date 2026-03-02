Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Sirens sound at UK's Akrotiri airbase on Cyprus, Cypriot state TV says

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 15:40
    Sirens went off at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus shortly after midday (on Monday, hours after it was hit by an unmanned drone,) Cyprus's state TV CyBC said, Report informs via Reuters.

    In a live broadcast CyBC reported sirens going off at the base, and aircraft taking off from the facility close to the southern city of Limassol.

    Kiprdə hərbi baza üzərində İrana məxsus iki PUA zərərsizləşdirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Два иранских БПЛА перехвачены над британской авиабазой на Кипре - ОБНОВЛЕНО

