Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IDF strikes targets in central Tehran

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 15:44
    IDF strikes targets in central Tehran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said targets in the Iranian capital Tehran were hit on Monday, Report informs.

    "The Israeli Air Force, under the guidance of Israeli intelligence, has launched an additional large-scale strike on targets in central Tehran," IDF said on social media.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Airstrikes on Iran Tehran
    Video
    İsrail ordusu Tehranın mərkəzindəki hədəflərə zərbə endirib
    Video
    ВВС Израиля нанесли удар по целям в центре Тегерана

    Latest News

    17:11

    Bulgaria's M-Gaz reveals planned volumes of Azerbaijani gas supplies for 2026

    Energy
    17:10

    Larijani: Iran prepared for prolonged war, unlike US

    Region
    16:57

    CENTCOM: US military death toll from Iran attacks rises to four

    Other countries
    16:55
    Photo

    SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countries

    Energy
    16:42

    Azerbaijan and Moldova foreign ministers to hold talks

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banks

    Finance
    16:30

    European gas prices surge above $500 after drone attacks on LNG facilities in Qatar – UPDATED

    Energy
    16:28

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

    Energy
    All News Feed