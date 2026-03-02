IDF strikes targets in central Tehran
- 02 March, 2026
- 15:44
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said targets in the Iranian capital Tehran were hit on Monday, Report informs.
"The Israeli Air Force, under the guidance of Israeli intelligence, has launched an additional large-scale strike on targets in central Tehran," IDF said on social media.
