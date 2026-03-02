Barrot confirms damage to French naval base in UAE
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 14:22
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed that a drone struck a French naval base in the UAE and said there were no personnel casualties, Report informs.
"Yesterday, the hangar of our naval base in the Emirates was damaged in a drone attack targeting the port of Abu Dhabi. Fortunately, the damage was purely material and limited," he said at a press conference.
Latest News
15:40
Sirens sound at UK's Akrotiri airbase on Cyprus, Cypriot state TV saysOther countries
15:36
Chevron suspends production at Israel's Leviathan fielEnergy
15:30
Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrikeOther countries
15:28
MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikesOther countries
15:16
UK appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:10
France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from IranOther countries
15:06
Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan mull escalating tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
14:59
Cyprus cancels EU meeting after drone attackOther countries
14:53