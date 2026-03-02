Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Barrot confirms damage to French naval base in UAE

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 14:22
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed that a drone struck a French naval base in the UAE and said there were no personnel casualties, Report informs.

    "Yesterday, the hangar of our naval base in the Emirates was damaged in a drone attack targeting the port of Abu Dhabi. Fortunately, the damage was purely material and limited," he said at a press conference.

