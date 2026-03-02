Bayramov, Kallas discuss regional security situation by phone

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

During the call, the parties discussed the current security situation amid growing military tensions and escalating developments in the region.

Both sides expressed serious concern over the situation resulting from the confrontation and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

Kallas appreciated Azerbaijan's significant role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran, including citizens of EU member states.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.