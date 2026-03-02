Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Over 300 evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan amid conflict

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 13:11
    Over 300 evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan amid conflict

    A total of 312 people have been evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijani border following military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, according to information obtained by Report.

    As of 10:00 am local time on March 2, 101 Azerbaijani citizens had crossed the border.

    In addition, citizens from other countries were also evacuated, including 76 from China, 39 from Russia, 32 from Pakistan, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, six from the United Arab Emirates, four from Jordan, three each from Qatar and Bangladesh, two each from the Philippines and Nepal, and one each from Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France, and Brazil.

    Authorities coordinated the evacuations to ensure the safety of foreign nationals amid ongoing regional tensions.

    Iran Azerbaijan Airstrikes on Iran
    Azərbaycan vasitəsilə İrandan 312 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    В Азербайджан из Ирана эвакуировано 312 человек

    Latest News

    13:57

    Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military base

    Region
    13:54

    Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterday

    Other countries
    13:45

    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    13:32

    Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    13:31

    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    Other countries
    13:31

    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    Foreign policy
    13:22

    Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in Iraq

    Energy
    13:20

    Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chief

    Other countries
    13:18

    M-Gaz: Joint hybrid gas supply project with SOCAR to be expanded to other Balkan countries - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    All News Feed