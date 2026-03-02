Over 300 evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan amid conflict

A total of 312 people have been evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijani border following military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, according to information obtained by Report.

As of 10:00 am local time on March 2, 101 Azerbaijani citizens had crossed the border.

In addition, citizens from other countries were also evacuated, including 76 from China, 39 from Russia, 32 from Pakistan, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, six from the United Arab Emirates, four from Jordan, three each from Qatar and Bangladesh, two each from the Philippines and Nepal, and one each from Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, France, and Brazil.

Authorities coordinated the evacuations to ensure the safety of foreign nationals amid ongoing regional tensions.