Iranian military strikes US airbase in Kuwait and ships in Indian ocean

The Iranian military said it carried out strikes on the US Ali Salem Airbase in Kuwait, as well as on vessels in the Indian Ocean.

According to Report, citing Al Arabiya, the Iranian army released a statement saying:

"Rocket units of the army's land and naval forces, operating from multiple positions, over the past several hours struck the US Ali Salem Airbase in Kuwait, as well as enemy ships in the northern Indian Ocean."

The statement added that Iran used 15 cruise missiles in the airstrikes.