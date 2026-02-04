Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 20:17
    SOCAR Capital wins international award for green bond issuance

    SOCAR Capital has achieved a major international success at the prestigious International Finance Awards 2025, organized by the UK-based financial and business analysis publication International Finance Magazine, Report informs.

    According to a statement shared on the official social media account of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the company's green-designated bonds were recognized with the award for "Best New Bond for Green Project Financing – Energy – Azerbaijan."

    It was noted that the award reflects the international recognition of SOCAR's sustainable development strategy, its consistent support for green energy projects, and its commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives.

    The recognition highlights SOCAR's growing role in green financing and its efforts to align energy sector development with global sustainability goals, according to the statement

    SOCAR-ın "yaşıl" təyinatlı istiqrazları beynəlxalq mükafata layiq görülüb

