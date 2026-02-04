President Ilham Aliyev attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity awarding ceremony
Foreign policy
04 February, 2026
- 17:26
The awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has commenced in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates.
This was followed by the screening of a video about the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
Afterwards, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, delivered a speech.
