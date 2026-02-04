Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity awarding ceremony

    President Ilham Aliyev attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity awarding ceremony

    The awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has commenced in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

    The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates.

    This was followed by the screening of a video about the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

    Afterwards, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, delivered a speech.

    İlham Əliyevə "Zayed İnsan Qardaşlığı Mükafatı" təqdim olunub - YENİLƏNİB
    Ильхаму Алиеву вручена "Премия Заида за человеческое братство" - ОБНОВЛЕНО

