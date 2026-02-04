WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Infrastructure
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 19:59
    On 4 February, the training phase of the Volunteer Program for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was launched, Report informs.

    Over the course of three days, nearly 1,000 participants are expected to take part in seminars on the theme "Sustainable Urban Development and Behaviors."

    The seminars held at the Baku Business Center aim to raise awareness of sustainable and inclusive urban development, while also emphasizing the supportive role of volunteers in the preparation process for WUF13.

    Participants are learning about sustainable urban development concepts, the global and national challenges in the field, carbon footprint issues, as well as WUF13's sustainability goals and criteria.

    At her opening remarks, Ravana Hasanli, Head of the WUF13 Volunteer Center, noted that the seminars are designed to promote WUF13's core values of sustainability and community responsibility. She added: "The training process that begins with today's seminar will be valuable to participants not only in relation with their WUF13 activities, but also for their professional and personal development."

    The seminar continued with presentations from experts at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company and EY Azerbaijan. Topics discussed included Azerbaijan's urban development journey, best practices from leading cities, climate-resilient urban systems, and housing provision. An additional session focused on raising public awareness and promoting sustainable practices. The "Sustainable Urbanization and Behaviors" seminars are scheduled to conclude on February 6.

