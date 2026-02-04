Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 20:32
    President Erdogan: All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks

    All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint press conference with Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo, Report informs.

    Erdogan further stressed, "Problems should be resolved through diplomacy."

    Ərdoğan: İrana xarici müdaxilələr bütün bölgə üçün əhəmiyyətli risklər təşkil edəcək
    Эрдоган: Внешнее вмешательство в Иран создаст значительные риски для всего региона

