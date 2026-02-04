President Erdogan: All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks
Other
- 04 February, 2026
- 20:32
All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint press conference with Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo, Report informs.
Erdogan further stressed, "Problems should be resolved through diplomacy."
