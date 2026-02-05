Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    UNAOC: Ilham Aliyev is one of main initiators of dialogue for peace

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 10:59
    UNAOC: Ilham Aliyev is one of main initiators of dialogue for peace

    Azerbaijan has always taken the lead in discussions aimed at strengthening intercultural dialogue, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), who participated in a high-level panel on intercultural and interfaith dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York, hosted by Azerbaijan, told Report.

    Moratinos emphasized that Azerbaijan's role has always been extremely important in terms of its consistent leadership in these discussions towards strengthening intercultural dialogue: "President Ilham Aliyev has been one of the main initiators of developing this dialogue for peace and reconciliation. The Baku Process has been recognized by the UN and the international community as one of the most successful platforms for promoting respect among different cultures, civilizations, and religions. We welcome this with great enthusiasm."

    He added that the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku in 2026, will further strengthen the Baku Process: "This year the Baku Process will be further reinforced. We hope that in October we will all come together in Baku and mark the beginning of a new stage. The world needs precisely such dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation directed toward peace."

    BMT-nin ali nümayəndəsi: İlham Əliyev sülh naminə dialoqun əsas təşəbbüskarlarındandır
    Моратинос: Ильхам Алиев - один из главных инициаторов диалога во имя мира

