World oil prices fall over 2%
Energy
- 05 February, 2026
- 10:41
Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April Brent crude futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $67.99 per barrel, down $1.47 (2.12%) from the previous close.
WTI crude oil futures for March in e-trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $1.42 (2.18%) to $63.72 per barrel.
The situation in the Middle East remains the focus of market attention.
News that Washington and Tehran have agreed to hold talks in Oman has eased concerns about a breakdown in the US-Iran conflict resolution process, the escalation of which may lead to disruptions in oil supplies not only from Iran but also from other countries in the region.
