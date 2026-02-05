World oil prices fall over 2%

Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April Brent crude futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $67.99 per barrel, down $1.47 (2.12%) from the previous close.

WTI crude oil futures for March in e-trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $1.42 (2.18%) to $63.72 per barrel.

The situation in the Middle East remains the focus of market attention.

News that Washington and Tehran have agreed to hold talks in Oman has eased concerns about a breakdown in the US-Iran conflict resolution process, the escalation of which may lead to disruptions in oil supplies not only from Iran but also from other countries in the region.