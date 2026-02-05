World oil prices fall over 2%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    • 05 February, 2026
    Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after a strong rally the previous day, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April Brent crude futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $67.99 per barrel, down $1.47 (2.12%) from the previous close.

    WTI crude oil futures for March in e-trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $1.42 (2.18%) to $63.72 per barrel.

    The situation in the Middle East remains the focus of market attention.

    News that Washington and Tehran have agreed to hold talks in Oman has eased concerns about a breakdown in the US-Iran conflict resolution process, the escalation of which may lead to disruptions in oil supplies not only from Iran but also from other countries in the region.

    Мировые цены на нефть снизились более чем на 2%

