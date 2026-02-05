SOCAR AQS to drill eight wells in Türkiye over two years

SOCAR AQS plans to drill eight wells in Türkiye over the next two years, the company's country manager for Türkiye, Elvin Nasibov, said at the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 conference and exhibition held in Baku, Report informs.

Nasibov noted that SOCAR AQS has already expanded its business operations in Türkiye. He said the company's subsidiary, SOCAR AQS Sondaj, was established in 2019, with its first project covering underground gas storage wells for Turkish gas company BOTAŞ.

According to him, the project scope included the drilling of 28 wells under a turnkey contract. In addition to drilling, the company also provided other well services. Despite various challenges, all 28 wells were successfully drilled.

Nasibov added that SOCAR AQS is currently operating two drilling rigs in Türkiye. One of them is the HH300 hydraulic rig mounted on a truck, which is being used for onshore drilling operations where mobility is essential. This rig is currently operating for Calik Petrol in the Southeast Anatolia Basin, where two wells have already been drilled under a day-rate contract, and work is ongoing on a third well under a turnkey agreement that also includes additional well services.

He also said the second rig operating in Türkiye is the MR8000 mechanical rig, which is also truck-mounted. This rig is being deployed under Turkish Petroleum projects in the Southeast Anatolia Basin, with a work program that предусматривает the drilling of eight wells over the next two years on a day-rate basis.

SOCAR AQS was established in 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Drilling LLC as an integrated drilling and well services management company.

The company has many years of experience in oil and gas well drilling, applying advanced drilling technologies and modern management methods. SOCAR AQS is recognized as a leader in introducing innovative approaches in Azerbaijan's drilling industry, providing safe and reliable solutions, and has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors since 2009, operating in full compliance with international standards.