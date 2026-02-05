Azerbaijan's spending on melon seed imports from Türkiye quadruples

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Business
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 17:02
    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1.2 tons of melon seeds, valued at $726,000, marking a year-on-year increase of 20% and 51%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased:

    - Thailand: 0.35 tons (+67%) worth $340.200 (+2.2 times);

    - China: 0.4 tons (+44%) worth $279,000 (+14%);

    - India: 0.1 tons (+43%) worth $57,800 (+2%),

    - Türkiye: 0.02 tons (-88%) worth $19,700 (+4 times).

    - The United States of America: 0.3 tons (+20%) worth $12,100 (+2%).

    Overall, Azerbaijan imported melon seeds worth $576,000 in 2024, of which 54% came from China.

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən yemiş toxumu idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 4 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт семян дыни из Турции в 4 раза

