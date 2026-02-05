Verdicts delivered in case of 15 Armenian citizens accused of war crimes - SUMMARY

At the Baku Military Court, judges announced the verdict at the trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes against Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The court sentenced Arayik Harutyunyan, one of the former leaders of the separatist regime in Karabakh; "Defense Minister" Levon Mnatsakanyan; "Parliament Speaker" David Ishkhanyan; "Foreign Minister" David Babayan; and Major General of the Armenian Armed Forces David Manukyan to life imprisonment.