President: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unshakable brotherhood revealed its true essence at a difficult moment

The earthquake in Kahramanmaras became a serious humanitarian test for Türkiye, when in a single night thousands of people perished, and many cities and settlements were reduced to ruins, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the third anniversary of the earthquake that deeply shook the brotherly country.

According to Report, the head of state noted that the unshakable brotherhood that underpins Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations revealed its true essence precisely at such a difficult moment.

From the very first hours of the tragedy, the state and people of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of unity and solidarity, stood shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye, extending comprehensive support and assistance.