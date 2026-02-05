Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unshakable brotherhood revealed its true essence at a difficult moment

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 17:13
    The earthquake in Kahramanmaras became a serious humanitarian test for Türkiye, when in a single night thousands of people perished, and many cities and settlements were reduced to ruins, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the third anniversary of the earthquake that deeply shook the brotherly country.

    According to Report, the head of state noted that the unshakable brotherhood that underpins Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations revealed its true essence precisely at such a difficult moment.

    From the very first hours of the tragedy, the state and people of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of unity and solidarity, stood shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye, extending comprehensive support and assistance.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə sarsılmaz qardaşlığı çətin məqamda mahiyyətini nümayiş etdirib
    Президент: Азербайджано-турецкое непоколебимое братство проявило истинную сущность в трудный момент

