Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is vivid manifestation of our friendly relations

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 17:31
    "As an expression of our fraternal duty, Azerbaijan has contributed to the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Kahramanmaraş province, actively participating in the construction of the 'Azerbaijan' neighborhood. Azerbaijan's support for the reconstruction and development efforts of the brotherly country is a vivid manifestation of our friendly and allied relations," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the 3rd anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye in 2023, Report informs.

    "I am confident that the strong unity and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, founded on the philosophy of 'One nation, two states,' will continue to contribute to the prosperity of our peoples, while serving as a cornerstone of regional stability, security, and sustainable development," the head of state added.

