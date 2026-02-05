Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

A total of 456 apartments and 328 non-residential units have been built in the Azerbaijani quarter of Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, Farman Gurbanli, chief of Staff at the Azerbaijan State Housing Development Agency (MIDA), said, according to Report.

He noted that the total area of ​​the quarter is 27.6 hectares: "According to the project, the quarter consists of residential buildings, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center. Sixty-eight residential buildings have been constructed here, comprising a total of 1,194 two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. At the same time, to provide jobs for residents who will be living in this area, 1,595 non-residential (retail) units will be commissioned in the residential buildings. Construction of quarters 7, 8, 11, and 12 has also been completed in accordance with the district's master plan. Four quarters comprise 26 residential buildings, all of which are four-story."

It was noted that Azerbaijan provided assistance to support Turkiye's recovery and construction work in the region affected by the earthquake. At the suggestion of the Turkish government, the area where Azerbaijan Boulevard is located was named the "Azerbaijan Quarter."

On February 6, 2023, powerful earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 in magnitude struck Kahramanmaras Province. The disaster zone extended across 11 provinces and neighboring countries. The tremors lasted 105 seconds and killed 53,537 people, with over 107,000 injured. Approximately 39,000 buildings were destroyed.