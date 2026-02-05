President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to United Arab Emirates

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 17:15
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 5.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, along with other officials.

    Ilham Aliyev United Arab Emirates visit
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin BƏƏ səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит президента Ильхама Алиева в ОАЭ

