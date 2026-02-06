Azerbaijani parliament to mull 12 issues at next plenary session
Milli Majlis
- 06 February, 2026
- 10:56
The time and agenda for the next plenary session of the Milli Majlis have been announced, Report informs.
The plenary meeting of the parliament's spring session will take place on February 10.
The agenda for the session includes 12 issues: draft amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Public Health Protection" and "Oncology Care," the law "On the Rights of the Child," the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, and others.
