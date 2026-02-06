Baku: Azerbaijani state and people always stand by Türkiye

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post marking the anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye's Kahramanmaras region.

According to Report, the ministry published the statement on its official social media account, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy and honoring the memory of those who lost their lives.

"In remembering the anniversary of the severe earthquake that occurred in the brotherly Türkiye's Kahramanmaras region, we once again recall the profound pain and grief caused by this great disaster, and we commemorate with deep sadness the cherished memory of the victims of this tragedy, which claimed the lives of thousands of people and caused widespread destruction," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that the Azerbaijani state and people always stand by Türkiye and share this pain as their own.

The message concluded with wishes of lasting prosperity, well-being, and peace for the brotherly Turkish state and its people.

Three years have passed since the destructive earthquakes in Türkiye that killed more than 53,000 people. On February 6, 2023, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 in magnitude struck the country's southeastern Kahramanmaras province.