Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrel
Energy
- 06 February, 2026
- 09:52
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $69.77 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.7 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port remained unchanged at $67.27.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:15
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperationForeign policy
10:00
Three years pass since devastating earthquakes in TürkiyeRegion
09:53
US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10Region
09:52
Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrelEnergy
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (06.02.2026)Finance
09:25
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)Finance
09:15
Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his nameOther countries
08:50
EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
08:38