    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrel

    Energy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 09:52
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $69.77 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.7 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port remained unchanged at $67.27.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price Azeri Light crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти незначительно снизилась

