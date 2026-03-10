Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

Indonesian authorities have ended rescue operations at a landfill collapse that killed ​seven people as all those who ‌were at the site have been accounted for, an official said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

A mountain of garbage collapsed ​on Sunday at the Bantargebang landfill, ​the largest in the country, triggered by ⁠heavy rains.

Rescuers wrapped up the search ​operation at the site on the outskirts of ​Jakarta, after finding the last of seven victims buried in the landfill, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head ​of the local rescue agency. Six people ​survived the incident.

On Monday, the agency had said that four ‌people ⁠were killed, four had survived and five were still missing.

"We received information from police that two among those missing were safe ​and had returned ​to ⁠their homes," Bahari said.

The casualties were truck drivers and owners of ​food stalls at the landfill site, ​she ⁠said.

More than 200 rescuers used excavators and thermal drones to find the victims during the ⁠search ​operation.

Bantargebang spans around 110 hectares ​and receives 6,500 to 7,000 tons of waste every ​day.