    Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 09:06
    Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

    Indonesian authorities have ended rescue operations at a landfill collapse that killed ​seven people as all those who ‌were at the site have been accounted for, an official said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    A mountain of garbage collapsed ​on Sunday at the Bantargebang landfill, ​the largest in the country, triggered by ⁠heavy rains.

    Rescuers wrapped up the search ​operation at the site on the outskirts of ​Jakarta, after finding the last of seven victims buried in the landfill, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head ​of the local rescue agency. Six people ​survived the incident.

    On Monday, the agency had said that four ‌people ⁠were killed, four had survived and five were still missing.

    "We received information from police that two among those missing were safe ​and had returned ​to ⁠their homes," Bahari said.

    The casualties were truck drivers and owners of ​food stalls at the landfill site, ​she ⁠said.

    More than 200 rescuers used excavators and thermal drones to find the victims during the ⁠search ​operation.

    Bantargebang spans around 110 hectares ​and receives 6,500 to 7,000 tons of waste every ​day.

    Indonesia rescue operations
    İndoneziyada məişət tullantıları poliqonundakı uçqunda 7 nəfər ölüb
    В Индонезии при обрушении мусорного полигона погибли семь человек

